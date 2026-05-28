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Three construction workers seriously injured in Durban wall collapse

Fellow workers and residents helped to remove the rubble entrapping them

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Three construction workers were seriously injured when a wall collapsed on them at a residence in Durban's Berea on Thursday. (ALS Paramedics)

Three construction workers were seriously injured when a wall collapsed on them in Durban on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a call for emergency assistance in Marists Road in Berea shortly after 9am.

“They found the three workers who had been working at what seems to be a residence, when a wall gave in, landing on top of them.”

Fellow workers, residents and security officers removed the rubble, allowing paramedics access to the men.

He said all three had serious injuries and were stabilised before being transported to hospital.

Authorities were at the scene and were investigating the cause of the incident.

TimesLIVE

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