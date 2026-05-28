WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, co-accused back in court

The case against prominent Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused, Daniel Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Sindane, is expected to be re-enrolled in the Delmas magistrate’s court on Thursday.
The matter returns to court just a week after it was struck off the roll by presiding magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni in the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court after state prosecutor Adv Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.