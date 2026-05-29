Second explosion at Woolworths, this time in Free State

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A small explosion occurred in a Woolworths store at Preller Square in Bloemfontein on Friday morning.

A small explosion occurred in a Woolworths store at Preller Square in Bloemfontein on Friday morning.

This comes a day after an explosive device detonated inside the same retailer’s outlet in Menlyn, Pretoria.

Police are on the scene. Free State SAPS spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the Hawks are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story

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