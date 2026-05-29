Households brace for pain as Reserve Bank comes down hard on inflation

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Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says the monetary policy committee agreed that the challenge of large and overlapping shocks is likely to trigger second-round effects, requiring a policy response.

Indebted South African consumers, whose spending is a key driver of economic growth, will have to tighten their belts after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates, citing intensified inflation risks stemming from higher oil prices linked to the Middle East war.

Announcing a 25 basis-point increase in the key policy rate to 7% on Thursday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Bank’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) agreed that the challenge of large and overlapping shocks is likely to trigger second-round effects, requiring a policy response.

“We have already had one global inflation surge this decade, and we may well be starting another. In such adverse conditions, it is crucial that central banks maintain their credibility and prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” he said.

(Brandan Reynolds)

“Though we do not have the tools to prevent the initial effects of supply shocks, monetary policy is responsible for longer-run inflation. We take this duty seriously and reiterate our commitment to bringing inflation back to 3% over time.”

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