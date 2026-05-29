LISTEN | Kidnappings in Gauteng shifting from ‘high-profile ransom’ to ‘express’

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Syndicates are moving away from lengthy, high-profile ransom kidnappings involving wealthy businesspeople and instead opting for quick abductions aimed at draining victims’ bank accounts within hours.

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Security expert Mike Bolhuis has warned that Gauteng’s kidnapping crisis is rapidly escalating, with criminals increasingly targeting ordinary residents in what he describes as “express kidnappings”.

This comes after DA community shadow MEC Crezane Bosch raised concerns highlighting the province’s growing kidnapping crisis following the release of the latest police crime statistics.

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The statistics show that Gauteng accounted for 54.8% of all kidnapping cases recorded nationally between January and March 2026, cementing the province’s unwelcome status as SA’s kidnapping capital.

The fourth-quarter crime statistics for the 2025/26 financial year show that kidnappings in Gauteng increased from 2,414 cases last year to 2,452 cases this year — an increase of 38 cases or 1.6%.

“The criminals now want quick money.” — Security expert Mike Bolhuis

The province recorded an average of 27 kidnappings a day, while 19 of the country’s top 30 police stations dealing with kidnapping are in Gauteng.

Bolhuis said kidnapping syndicates are moving away from lengthy, high-profile ransom kidnappings involving wealthy businesspeople and instead opting for quick abductions aimed at draining victims’ bank accounts within hours.

Security expert Mike Bolhuis has warned that Gauteng’s kidnapping crisis is evolving rapidly, with criminals increasingly targeting ordinary residents through what he describes as “express kidnappings”. (supplied)

“The criminals now want quick money. They abduct victims, force them to hand over phones and banking details, empty their bank accounts, withdraw cash and then dump them,” he said.

Bolhuis said kidnappers often operate in groups of three to five and usually include someone skilled in cellphone technology and digital fraud.

“The cellphone is now the main target because it contains banking apps, passwords, personal information and access to a person’s entire life,” he said.

“In SA today, anyone can become a target if criminals believe there is value to gain.”

According to the stats, Gauteng recorded 163 ransom-related kidnappings between January and March, accounting for 75.5% of all ransom kidnappings nationally.

“This means that residents in Gauteng are more at risk of being kidnapped than anywhere else in the country,” the DA’s Bosch said, adding that organised criminal syndicates were operating with “increasing confidence and little fear of apprehension”.

How to keep safe

Bolhuis cautioned people against oversharing on social media, saying criminals use online information to profile victims.

“People share their holidays, homes, jewellery, cars and routines online. Criminals use that information to identify targets,” he said.

He advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid drawing attention to valuables and limit sensitive information stored on their phones.

“You must become positively paranoid. Always assess risks, stay aware of your surroundings and make it as difficult as possible for criminals to access your finances and personal information,” he said.

Bosch criticised the Gauteng government’s crime-fighting approach, saying its strategies are failing to deal with increasingly organised criminal networks.

“The 27 kidnappings taking place daily demand urgent and decisive intervention, not political slogans or soundbites of imagined safety,” she said.

The DA also called on acting police minister Firoz Cachalia to strengthen intelligence-led policing and improve coordination between law enforcement agencies to tackle organised crime in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, Bianca van Aswegen, a criminologist and national coordinator from Missing Children SA, warned that children remain among the most vulnerable victims of kidnappings and human trafficking in the country.

“[The kidnapping of] children is a problem in our country. It has been for many years, and we do see the number of children going missing every year escalating,” she said.

“Online platforms, social media and gaming sites are the biggest platforms where children are being groomed and lured and fall victim to human trafficking,” she said.

Van Aswegen urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities more closely and prioritise online safety education at home.

Sowetan