Premier’s office officials arrested over forensic investigator’s murder

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An official investigating fraudulent qualifications for government positions was shot dead.

Two officials attached to the office of the premier in Mpumalanga have been arrested in connection with the murder of a government investigator probing a “fake qualifications for jobs” scheme.

Mabidi Mashaba was accosted in September 2023 while travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria. His vehicle was sprayed with more than 20 bullets. “Mr Mashaba later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.”

The suspects took his work laptop and sensitive documents, police said in a statement.

“He was a forensic investigator responsible for investigating allegations involving individuals who had allegedly secured government positions, using fraudulent qualifications.”

The two officials accused of involvement with the crime were arrested by the SAPS Tshwane District Organised Crime Investigation unit.

One suspect has appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on a charge of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His matter is remanded to June 4 for a bail application. The second suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday.

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