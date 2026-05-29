The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Tembisa Hospital is at the centre of a multimillion-rand looting probe.

How stolen ID was used to loot Tembisa Hospital, buy a mansion

Stefan Joel Govindraju. (supplied)

Four months after illegally registering a shell company using a stolen ID, Oscar Nobungwana, 33, received almost R8m from a businessman allegedly at the centre of a syndicate linked to the looting of R2bn from Tembisa Hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit alleges that Stefan Joel Govindraju, the businessman, had 73 companies doing business with the hospital. The investigators allege that Govindraju had ties with Nobungwana’s mother, Nkosazana, who worked at the institution as a chief supply chain clerk and vetting committee member.

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LISTEN | Kidnappings in Gauteng shifting from ‘high-profile ransom’ to ‘express’

Syndicates are moving away from lengthy, high-profile ransom kidnappings involving wealthy businesspeople and instead opting for quick abductions aimed at draining victims’ bank accounts within hours. (123RF)

Security expert Mike Bolhuis has warned that Gauteng’s kidnapping crisis is rapidly escalating, with criminals increasingly targeting ordinary residents in what he describes as “express kidnappings”.

This comes after DA community shadow MEC Crezane Bosch raised concerns highlighting the province’s growing kidnapping crisis following the release of the latest police crime statistics.

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Reserve Bank hikes key interest rate to 7% as inflation risks intensify

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. (Freddy Mavunda)

Indebted South African consumers, whose spending is a key driver of economic growth, will have to tighten their belts after the Reserve Bank raised interest rates, citing intensified inflation risks stemming from higher oil prices linked to the Middle East war.

Announcing a 25 basis-point increase in the key policy rate to 7% on Thursday, governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Bank’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) agreed that the challenge of large and overlapping shocks is likely to trigger second-round effects, requiring a policy response.

“We have already had one global inflation surge this decade, and we may well be starting another. In such adverse conditions, it is crucial that central banks maintain their credibility and prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched,” he said.

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