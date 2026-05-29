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WATCH LIVE | Manamela briefs parliament on decision to place NSFAS under administration

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Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela is appearing before parliament on Friday to outline the reasons the National Student Financial Aid Scheme was placed under administration.

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