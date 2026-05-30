Mapaila says ‘conference of the left’ is underway despite snubs

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The SACP is hosting its first “conference of the left” gathering, where they have invited various political formations, civil society groups as well as think-tanks to engage on the future of the poor and working class in the country.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, chairing the gathering at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg, said they were brought together to co-ordinate the working class agenda.

“We are here to defend the unity of the working class, to revitalise working class activism and articulate the unifying agenda-based objective demands of the working class of our country.”

WATCH | The South African Communist Party is hosting its Conference of the Left at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg. MK Party, EFF, PAC and Afrika Mayibuye are some of the various political formations present. pic.twitter.com/oECs6uZPVE — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) May 29, 2026

Mapaila said the material conditions of the people in the country should be the basis of what united the left, not “subjective factors and the interests of leaders”.

He said the steering committee had to attempt to bring others into the fold.

He revealed that they had engaged the South African Federation of Trade Unions - the second largest trade union federation - after its decision to snub the conference. “They had indicated that they would not be able to participate for reasons they raised. Some of them we don’t agree with, but there was a robust comradely discussion with them yesterday and they’ve agreed to engage with us in this conference.”

Mapaila sent a message to other organisations to rethink their stance on staying away. “We want to say to all other organisations on the left, we don’t have to deepen our mistrust with each other. Who would’ve believed that the SACP would be meeting with the PAC? But we met, more than once.”

The general secretary said they maintained their open doors because the work that lay ahead was tough and needed all progressive hands on deck. “This time, we are not driven by egos. We must humble ourselves as forces of the left to recognise that none of us has the monopoly of answers to the struggles of the working class. Therefore, we treat each other in this regard with respect, humility and understanding even on how other organisations do their own things.”

He said he hoped the gathering would help formations to identify areas where they could work together. “This is a strategic task, to secure the success of the conference of the left.

“Others said they couldn’t come to the conference if they were allocated only five minutes to speak. They were listening to gossip. All the leaders of various political parties will be given enough time to present the views of their parties.”

This could be understood to be a criticism of the ANC, whose national executive committee resolved this week that it would not attend a platform where it was only allocated “five minutes”.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula announced this decision, saying that his organisation did not even believe that the gathering was leftist in nature. “The composition itself is the political argument. This is a coalition of negation, with the only matter of interest that brings them together being a dissent against the ANC.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema rubber stamped the SACP’s sentiments on the ANC snub, characterising it as political insecurity. “The ANC increasingly interprets all independent political organisation outside of itself as hostility or betrayal. This reflects political insecurity produced by the erosion of historical legitimacy and organisational dominance,” Malema said.

According to Malema, it was the ANC’s occupation of a central position within the South African political landscape which resulted in sections of the party’s leadership confusing its organisation with the entirety of liberation politics.

“However, no political formation possesses permanent ownership over history, revolutionary legitimacy, or the aspirations of the working class,” Malema said.

He cited the working relationship between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance as having been a “profound ideological revelation”.

“It demonstrates the extent to which sections of the ANC leadership have become reconciled to neo-liberal governance and capitalist management. One cannot credibly claim commitment to radical transformation while governing alongside forces historically dedicated to defending white monopoly capital, privatisation and market fundamentalism.”

Malema told the plenary that the struggle for the left was fundamentally a struggle for the future of the direction of human civilisation itself.

“It is a struggle over whether dignity will remain more important than profit and whether we as humanity will continue accepting organised inequality as natural and inevitable.”

He said he hoped that the conference would be impactful in the deliberations and impact it will have on society.

“This conference must therefore mark not another ritual gathering of progressive rhetoric but the beginning of a new seriousness within the left, grounded in ideological clarity, strategic discipline and commitment to the masses whose suffering continues daily under the violence of capitalism and imperialism.”

uMkhonto weSizwe Party deputy president Tony Yengeni said the conference should consider honouring the lives lost in the fight for freedom and that it should dedicate this gathering to them.

“We must be inspired. The reason why we are here today is because there were people before us or with us, who lay their lives down for the liberation of our people. It will be an important step and memory to their dedication.”

The gathering is expected to continue its plenary and commissions work over the weekend.

The conference of the left will conclude with an adoption and declaration of a council of the left guideline on future collaboration among progressives.

TimesLIVE