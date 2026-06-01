Five things you need to know about the Phala Phala impeachment committee

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EFF supporters came out in large numbers to support the party at the Constitutional Court, where judgment in the Phala Phala scandal case was handed down. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

Makashule Gana, chief organiser of RISE Mzansi, has been elected as the chairperson of the parliamentary impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The impeachment process follows the Constitutional Court judgment which declared the National Assembly’s December 2022 vote (which blocked the impeachment inquiry) unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside.

The impeachment committee is being established to check if there is prima facie evidence to remove Ramaphosa through impeachment.

Here are the five things you need to know:

During the nomination process, DA chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach proposed Gana, while the progressive caucus nominated Wonderboy Mahlatsi. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane also put his name forward.

Gana received 19 votes while Mahlatsi received 12.

Gana said the committee’s work will continue despite ongoing legal processes linked to the Phala Phala matter.

ActionSA has expressed its disappointment with the election of Gana, saying he is an “ANC-sponsored chairperson”.

Ramaphosa has filed a review application at the Western Cape High Court. He wants the Section 89 independent panel report on Phala Phala set aside and the process that has resulted from the report halted.

Sowetan