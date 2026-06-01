Impeachment committee chair Makashule Gana says they will abide by the rules

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Makashule Gana, the newly-appointed chairperson of the impeachment committee to decide on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate, says he is ready to take the big responsibility.

The Rise Mzansi leader has been elected as the chair of the impeachment committee with 19 votes. Gana received votes from the ANC, Patriotic Alliance and the DA.

“I accept the responsibility...My task is to ensure that this committee works together and that all members in the committee produce the kind of report that when South Africans look at, will say that we have done our work. So the work has begun. I’m meeting with the committee so that I know the team that’s assigned to this committee,” said Gana.

He said the committee will be impartial.

“But for me, it’s to be impartial, to be objective, and to ensure that every member of the committee feels that they’re part of the committee itself and they can participate.

“There will be no favour and there will be no prejudice towards any of the witnesses or the members and so forth. We are going to work for the people of South Africa. We are going to be loyal to the constitution. We are going to be loyal to the rules,” said Gana.

A coalition of opposition parties in parliament had earlier thrown its weight behind UAT leader Bantu Mahlatsi to chair the committee.

Representatives from the progressive caucus − the DA, FF Plus, Rise Mzansi, Bosa, ActionSA and other opposition parties met from 11am in an effort to agree on a candidate for the position.

Sources familiar with the discussions said parties quickly agreed that the chair should not come from the ANC, given the committee’s oversight role.

During the nomination process, DA chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach proposed Gana, while the progressive caucus nominated Mahlatsi. Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane also put his name forward. The three nominees were then asked to leave the room to allow party leaders to deliberate.

However, while discussions were under way, a media report surfaced alleging that Gana was aligned with the ANC, prompting fresh debate among those present.

“The report changed the dynamics of the meeting,” one insider said. “There was a strong feeling that opposition parties could not be expected to support someone perceived to be close to the ANC.” − TimesLIVE