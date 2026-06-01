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INSIDE SCOOP | Fierce lobbying over who will lead Ramaphosa impeachment probe

ANC hopes divisions among its rivals will allow it to retain influence over the process

Tara Roos

Tara Roos

Parliamentary Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ANC has only nine out of 31 representatives on the committee. Picture: (GCIS)

Intense lobbying was under way on the eve of Monday’s inaugural meeting of the parliamentary impeachment committee into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala matter.

ANC insiders have told Sowetan’s sister publication, Business Day that its parliamentary caucus will meet on Monday morning to decide on their nominee for chair of the committee. It is an influential position, as it sets the tone for the committee’s trajectory.

But the ANC has only nine out of 31 representatives on the committee. Three ANC MPs told Business Day that they would lobby hard for Dorris Mpapane, who is the chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on the presidency, to lead the process.

But no opposition party, including the DA, MK and EFF, is expected to support Mpapane. DA insiders say they would not nominate a DA candidate and they would be happy with Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane leading and adjudicating the impeachment process’s work. “We won’t support a candidate from the MK or EFF,” a DA MP said.

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