LISTEN | Tips for small businesses to survive rising fuel costs as levy relief ends

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Filling station across the country saw an influx of motorists filling up their tanks ahead of the historical fuel hike in March due to the war in the Middle East

Small businesses are facing renewed cost pressures after the government confirmed that fuel levy relief measures will not be extended beyond June.

Rising fuel prices will continue to push up the costs of transport and operating expenses, and for many small businesses already operating on tight margins, ongoing fuel price volatility is creating growing pressure on cashflow, pricing, and long-term sustainability.

Regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited, Friedrich Meisenholl, said the impact will extend far beyond the filling station forecourt, quickly filtering through to businesses’ bottom lines.

“Small businesses typically feel these shocks first because they have less pricing power and thinner cash buffers,” he said. “Ongoing increases and volatility in operating costs can force tough trade-offs between protecting margins and preserving demand, often at the worst possible time.”

Today, the National Treasury is expected to reintroduce at least 50% of the R3.00/R3.93 per litre fuel levy it cut to shield motorists from worse hikes in April and May.

As higher fuel prices feed through to transport, supplier costs, deliveries, on-site services and, ultimately, shelf prices, Meisenholl said small and medium-sized businesses need to respond proactively to remain resilient in a shifting cost environment.

Five practical steps SMEs can take now:

1. Treat fuel as a manageable cost, not a fixed overhead

Review routes, consolidate deliveries where possible, reassess minimum order thresholds and monitor driver behaviour.

“Many businesses treat fuel expenses as unavoidable, but small adjustments — if made consistently — can meaningfully soften the impact of higher prices over time. Every kilometre saved is a cost avoided,” Meisenholl said.

2. Incorporate “shock ranges” into cashflow forecasts

For most businesses, cashflow forecasts will shift significantly depending on ongoing fuel price volatility. To avoid being caught off-guard, SMEs should model best-case, base-case, and worst-case scenarios using the latest fuel price trends rather than fixed projections, then stress‑test working capital and supplier terms accordingly.

3. Audit the cost base before adjusting pricing

Before passing costs on to customers, Meisenholl urges businesses to reassess internal cost drivers such as procurement, packaging, wastage, energy use and staffing patterns to identify efficiencies.

“Price increases should be a considered decision, not a reflex response,” he said. “A holistic cost review can often reveal savings that can delay or reduce the need to pass costs on to customers.”

4. If prices must rise, timing and transparency matter

Customers generally react badly to increases that feel premature or opportunistic. Clear communication is key to avoiding this, said Meisenholl.

“Businesses need to be totally transparent with customers around what’s driving the change — whether it be logistics, supplier inputs, or courier costs — and reinforce the value they continue to offer.”

5. Protect growth by planning funding proactively

For businesses that had planned expansion or equipment upgrades, higher fuel costs may cause delays. To avoid this, Meisenholl encourages SMEs to engage early on their funding needs, renegotiate terms where possible, and ensure facilities are aligned with cash conversion cycles.

“Cost pressure doesn’t have to mean stalled momentum,” Meisenholl said. “Fuel price volatility is an ongoing reality, but with the right financial support and strategic planning, entrepreneurs can adapt and position their businesses for long-term sustainability and growth.”

Dawie Roodt, founder, director, and chief economist at Efficient Group, said citizens need to be prepared for any eventuality and must plan better, make use of financial services, and own their finances as fuel prices rise.

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“You must have a budget and make use of the services of a financial adviser. Manage and own your finances; don’t wait for a crisis. The government that we currently have is one with bad economic policies, which is why the economy is not growing.”