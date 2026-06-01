R57.4m budget shortfall hits court technology, affecting records

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April 09, 2026.Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi together with her Deputy Minister Andries Nel briefing the media on the officially release of the Protection Disclosure bill held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

SA’s justice system is facing growing scrutiny after the office of the chief justice (OCJ) confirmed a R57.4m budget shortfall affecting court recording technology, ICT systems and court operations.

This has raised concerns about delayed justice, missing records and collapsing cases.

The issue emerged in a parliamentary question posed by Mzwanele Manyi of the MK Party to the minister of justice and constitutional development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Manyi asked how the government could justify presiding over a justice system where administrative collapse is now directly undermining constitutional rights. He said that victims and accused persons are being denied timely justice due to dysfunctional systems, disappearing court records and repeated postponements.

In a written reply, Kubayi denied being aware of the “continuous” disappearance of court records affecting court proceedings and causing dysfunctionality in the system.

Kubayi acknowledged challenges linked to accessing some court records from the older Dalet recording system following a cyber attack.

“In instances such as these [cyber attacks], all possible steps are taken to reconstruct the affected court records. The department is in the process of procuring 34 court recording technologies...to ensure uninterrupted recording of court proceedings through the criminal assets recovery account funding allocation.”

Kubayi said there is an estimated R57.4m budget shortfall.

“The [office of the chief justice] will ensure that its service delivery needs are appropriately costed and will continue to utilise the normal [medium-term expenditure framework] process to motivate for additional funding going forward to prevent any adverse impact on the support to the judiciary and the public.”

Since 2021, the department has suffered various cyber attacks affecting thousands of cases.

Jesica Parenzee, a strategic operations architect at ITLawCo, told Sowetan the repeated attacks on the department point to a management and accountability failure more than a “clever-hacker” problem.

“After the 2021 ransomware attack, the information regulator found the department had let its antivirus, intrusion-detection and security-monitoring software licences lapse, and fined it R5m,” Paranzee said.

“It’s the first such fine under [the Protection of Personal Information Act] when it failed to comply with the enforcement notice. In plain terms, the doors were left unlocked.

“When the same systems keep getting hit, it usually means earlier weaknesses were patched over but never fixed, often because of budget and staffing shortfalls.

Courts are still running on old, under-maintained systems. — Lawyer Jesica Parenzee

“Courts are still running on old, under-maintained systems, and the digital rollout is moving faster than the security meant to protect it.”

Paranzee said the danger is not leaked information but rather the unavailable or unreliable information that affects fair-trial rights and public confidence in the courts.

Research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, said the loss of court records and transcripts severely affects the processing of judgments and appeals.

“While all the court papers filed on record up to the hearing can be reconstructed, the actual court hearing cannot,” he said. “Therefore, the loss of the recordings has a significant impact on those processes.

“In previous criminal cases, the appeal courts have ordered a trial de novo (a restart or re-hearing) as the missing court record would have made the trial unfair and in violation of the constitutional rights of the accused person.”

While Benjamin noted the rolling out of the CourtOnline system in 19 of the 20 high courts, handling nearly 150,000 cases a year, he said this increases the risks of system collapse, with cases simply being lost forever, without the possibility of reconstruction.

“Effective, updated cybersecurity systems are non-negotiable in the judiciary and broader justice system,” he said. “Nowadays, access to justice depends on accessible electronic justice systems, safe from updated cyber threats. The R57.4m shortfall indicated by the OCJ is seriously concerning. Even with the top-up from the Criminal Assets Recovery Fund, it is still worrying that IT capability is not sufficiently funded.”

Paranzee said that to safeguard information, the department has to sort court records according to how sensitive they are and give special protection to children’s cases, sexual-offence matters, and witness details instead of storing everything the same way.

“Keep the most sensitive records off the open internet, as the US federal courts now do,” Paranzee said. “Keep backups offline and tested, so records can be restored after an attack rather than lost for good.

“Control who can open what, with proper logins and a record of every access. Make security something that is independently audited every year, including checks that licences and [software] patches are actually up to date.”