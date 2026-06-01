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SA security at risk as illegal number plates flood market

Business Day investigation finds cloned plates can be obtained in minutes, raising concerns over crime and law enforcement

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Deputy Editor

Technologies in use include vehicle number plate recognition, remote vehicle monitoring and radar surveillance.
Technologies in use include vehicle number plate recognition, remote vehicle monitoring and radar surveillance. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

South Africa is facing a new security and law enforcement crisis caused by a proliferation of illegal number plates sold without proof of vehicle ownership or registration.

The sales are undermining the integrity of the country’s vehicle registration system.

Sowetan sister publication, Business Day’s investigation has found that procuring or cloning number plates on South Africa’s black market can take as little as 20 minutes, depending on demand.

To test the ease with which motorists can obtain number plates from unregistered operators, the publication visited three Joburg businesses — Lehang Graphic & Car Accessories, Green X Number Plates and Ken 24 Graphics.

Click here to read more.

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