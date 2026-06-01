Sizekhaya promises more winning opportunities as it takes over National Lottery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sizekhaya Holdings celebrates a new era for the National Lottery, focused on wider access, stronger community impact and a renewed commitment to South Afrcans nationwide. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

South Africans can look forward to more regular chances of significant winnings as Sizekhaya Holdings officially takes over as the country’s fourth licensed National Lottery operator.

The new consortium, which includes Zungu Investments as a shareholder, says it is committed to modernising the lottery while ensuring it remains a catalyst for community development, economic inclusion and hope for millions of people.

The transition marks the beginning of a new era for the National Lottery, with Sizekhaya assuming responsibility for one of South Africa’s most significant public-interest institutions.

As a shareholder in Sizekhaya Holdings, Zungu Investments has welcomed the commencement of the new operator’s tenure, describing it as a historic moment for the country.

The chair of Zungu Investments, Sandile Zungu, said the National Lottery should remain a source of opportunity and aspiration for all South Africans.

“The National Lottery belongs in the hearts and hopes of South Africans. Sizekhaya Holdings represents a homecoming, a return to a vision where the lottery becomes a catalyst for opportunity, dignity and shared prosperity,” said Zungu.

“The beginning of Sizekhaya Holdings’ tenure signals a future driven by innovation, accountability and meaningful impact. It is a vision rooted in national pride, transformation and inclusive economic participation.

“This is more than a commercial milestone; it is a nation-building opportunity. We want every South African to feel that the lottery works for them, inspires them and contributes towards a better future for all.

“With Sizekhaya, we are not merely taking over an operation; we are embracing a responsibility to serve communities with integrity, excellence and purpose. The true measure of success will be the positive change we help create in the lives of ordinary South Africans.”

For Zungu Investments, the appointment of Sizekhaya Holdings is also viewed as an important step towards broad-based empowerment and sustainable development, with the consortium’s vision aligned to South Africa’s aspirations for inclusive growth and ethical leadership.

“Every lottery ticket purchased is more than a chance to win; it is a direct investment in communities, in hope, and in causes that have the power to transform lives,” he said.

As Sizekhaya Holdings officially assumes responsibility for operating the National Lottery, the consortium said it is ready to usher in a new chapter focused on greater opportunities for players, innovation in lottery operations and meaningful contributions to communities across the country.

Sowetan