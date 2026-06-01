Small mistakes you make that help scammers steal your identity

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A Joburg woman's ID was allegedly used by Ntokozo Nobungwana and his mother Duduzile Nobungwana to register a shell company in January 2021

A simple click on a suspicious link, sharing too much sensitive personal information on social media, or using the same password for multiple accounts could be all a scammer needs to steal your identity− and your money.

As identity theft continues to rise in SA, experts are warning consumers that everyday habits are making it easier for fraudsters to target them.

The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (Safps) says many victims only discover they have been scammed months or even years after criminals have used their personal information to open accounts, take out loans or commit fraud in their name.

Last week, Sowetan reported on a Joburg woman whose ID was allegedly used by Ntokozo Nobungwana and his mother, Duduzile Nobungwana, to register a shell company in January 2021, and later to use the company’s bank account as a conduit to store kickbacks for an illicit tender linked to Tembisa Hospital. They allegedly used the company to buy a R6,4m mansion in Midstream.

The legitimate owner of the ID only found out last year through police investigators that her document was abused by people close to her.

Roy Retief, head of operations at Safps, told Sowetan Consumer that one of the biggest mistakes consumers make is sharing personal information without properly checking who is asking for it.

“Identity theft can go undetected for months and even years before victims realise this, and by then they may have substantial debt in their name, or their credit record is in a bad way, Retief said.

Identity theft is a real and growing issue in SA and globally.

“Everyone is susceptible to fraud due to the rise in data breaches, as well as the use of technology and communication channels like email, social media and messaging platforms.

“Fraudsters cleverly use these channels in their tactics to extract personal information, which they then use in various ways,” said Retief.

Fraudsters often pretend to be from banks, government departments, courier companies or mobile service providers. They send emails, SMSes, WhatsApp messages or make phone calls requesting personal details such as ID numbers, passwords or banking information.

Another common mistake is clicking on links in unexpected messages. These links can lead consumers to fake websites designed to steal usernames, passwords and financial information.

Social media has also become a goldmine for scammers. Many people unknowingly share personal details such as birthdays, addresses, family information and even photographs of important documents online. Criminals can use this information to impersonate victims or answer security questions asked by financial institutions.

Weak passwords are another major problem. Many consumers use the same password across multiple accounts. If one account is hacked, fraudsters can use the same password to gain access to other accounts, including online banking and email services.

In 2024, the SA Banking Risk Information Centre reported that there was an increase in fake and doctored documents usage in fraudulent car finance applications, with the number of fake applications rising by almost 50% in 2023, climbing to over 50,000 cases. Potential losses ballooned from R13,5bn in 2023 to R23bn the following year.

Retief says people should also be careful with physical documents. Throwing away bank statements, utility bills or other paperwork without destroying them first can expose sensitive information to criminals.

Retief recommends that consumers regularly check their credit reports for any unauthorised credit applications or accounts. Unexpected inquiries or accounts could be an early sign that someone is using their identity.

Consumers are also encouraged to use strong passwords, enable multi-factor authentication on their accounts and avoid conducting financial transactions on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks.

The Safps says awareness remains one of the strongest weapons against fraud and that while organisations continue to educate the public, individuals must take responsibility for protecting their personal information.

To help consumers, the Safps offers a free protective registration service that alerts participating institutions, such as shops and banks, to perform additional checks when someone attempts to use stolen ID or personal details that have been reported by the victim to the Safps.

The Safps’ services are free, and it has also launched the Yima Scam Prevention Toolbox, an online platform where consumers can report scams, check suspicious websites and learn how to identify fraud.

If you suspect your ID or passport has been stolen, or your information has been compromised, contact the Safps to apply for protective registration by calling 011-867-2234 or emailing protection@safps.org.za