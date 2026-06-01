The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Roderick Jantjies with a soccer ball on his nose at the World Cup send off at the Wanderers Stadium in Ilovo. Picture:

Visa bungle could cost Bafana big time at World Cup

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams walking alongside Iqraam Rayners at Wanderers Stadium, Ilovo. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Bafana Bafana’s failure to leave for the World Cup on Sunday as initially scheduled looks certain to throw coach Hugo Broos’s plans into jeopardy and possibly compromise their on-field competence as they seek to negotiate a tough group at the tournament.

The team are in SA because some of them still don’t have visas, due to what sources attribute to administrative inefficiencies that have beset the SA Football Association for years.

Bafana were scheduled to leave on a chartered flight on Sunday for their training camp in Pachuca, Mexico, with Broos hoping to use the high-altitude area to prepare the team for their opening match against the co-hosts next Thursday.

But instead of heading for the departures lounge at OR Tambo Airport, the team was stuck at their Joburg hotel as officials — including those from the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) — scrambled to resolve the matter.

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Treasury asked to investigate red flags over R70m building lease

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

A department of public works anti-corruption investigation says senior officials may have engineered an artificial crisis to push through a R70m lease deal to accomodate employees from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) in Pretoria.

This has prompted calls for an external investigation into the conduct in the matter, and minister Dean Macpherson has approached the National Treasury to guide an independent investigation into an irregular lease for a vacant Pretoria building.

The preliminary investigation submitted to Macpherson in April flagged multiple irregularities in an agreement for Pretoria offices awarded to All Top Properties for R69.5m.

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Why Mpumalanga premier’s office investigator was killed

Slain director of the Mpumalanga premier’s office integrity unit Mabidi Izzy Machaba. (supplied)

One of the two men arrested for the murder of the Mpumalanga forensic investigator was previously flagged for allegedly producing fake qualifications.

Emmanuel Neverdie Mkhabela, 47, a protocol manager in the premier’s office, and Eckson Jabulani Mkhonto, 53, a vetting officer, were arrested last week.

They appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder of Mabidi Izzy Machaba, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Machaba was shot multiple times while he was investigating various transgressions by workers at the premier’s office.

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