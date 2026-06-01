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WATCH LIVE | Marius van der Merwe murder suspect’s bail judgment

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TimesLIVE

The Brakpan magistrate’s court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the bail application by Matipandile Sotheni, who is accused of murdering Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

TimesLIVE

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