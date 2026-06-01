Why Mpumalanga premier’s office investigator was killed

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One of the two men arrested for the murder of the Mpumalanga forensic investigator was previously flagged for allegedly producing fake qualifications.

Emmanuel Neverdie Mkhabela, 47, a protocol manager in the premier’s office, and Eckson Jabulani Mkhonto, 53, a vetting officer, were arrested last week.

They appeared in court on charges of premeditated murder of Mabidi Izzy Machaba, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Machaba was shot multiple times while he was investigating various transgressions by workers at the premier’s office.

A report about employees who lied about their qualifications that also exposes a worker who cooked their travel invoices in order to claim more money could be the reason why Machaba was killed in 2023.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Machaba was ambushed by a vehicle occupied by the two accused along Hardy Muller Circle in Villeria.

“The deceased reportedly stopped his vehicle and contacted his supervisor, informing them that the two accused had fired several gunshots at him. He was later found on the roadside by security personnel in the area and transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Mahanjana.

According to sources at the premier’s office, Machaba found out that Mkhabela had submitted fake qualifications, claiming to have completed studies in protocol management and human rights at the University of North West.

The report found that Mkhonto had manipulated kilometres travelled in order to claim more money.

Machaba had taken over the investigation after a previous investigator had resigned for fear for his life after the damning report was submitted to the then premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, and the provincial departments of public works and health.

“I personally investigated the qualifications where one employee in the integrity unit directorate submitted a certificate citing it as a diploma in protocol. We checked with the university, and they said they did not have such a course. This proved the colleague lied,” said a source in the premier’s office.

protocol director in the Premier’s office, Emanuel Neverdie Mkhabela was arrested in connection with the murder of his colleague Mabidi Izzy Machaba. (supplied)

The report also implicated three other people for not having proper qualifications.

Another source said Mkhabela had also served as a bodyguard for former Mpumalanga premiers David Mabuza and Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and the current premier, Mandla Ndlovu.

“We knew about the qualification allegations against Mkhabela and we were surprised that nothing came from it. There was no suspension, disciplinary hearing or dismal even though there was a report suggesting such,” said a senior employee at the premier’s office.

When Mashaba was tasked with investigating the qualifications of the employees he had become unpopular, said another source

“Machaba was just doing his job, he did not think he can be killed by the very same people he shares an office with,” said another employee in the premier’s office who did not want to be named.

The office of the premier in Mpumalanga noted last week’s arrests.

“The office acknowledges the arrest and further urges all interested parties to observe the principle of innocence until proven guilty,” said spokesperson George Mthethwa in a short statement.

Yesterday, Mthethwa did not respond to further questions regarding Machaba’s report.

Mkhabela and Mkhonto appeared separately at the Pretoria magistrate’s court last week.

Their case was postponed to June 4 for a formal bail application.