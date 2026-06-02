ANC starts search for Emfuleni mayor after Radebe resigns

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The ANC in Gauteng has started looking for a mayoral candidate for the Emfuleni local municipality after the resignation of Sipho Radebe.

Radebe resigned on Tuesday after the ANC asked him on Friday to step down, citing the need to improve service delivery in the municipality.

He had been given until Tuesday to resign according to provincial coordinator Sochayile Khanyile.

“The ANC Gauteng PTT (provincial task team) officials were informed by our regional structure that Cde Sipho Radebe has submitted his letter of resignation to the speaker of the Emfuleni local municipality,” he said.

Khanyile said the ANC’s call to have Radebe step down is a continuation of the party’s plan to clean up local government — a process that started in January.

“The process of cleaning local government started as soon as [the] ANC held the January 8th conference this year. It’s not about Emfuleni only; it’s all municipalities.”

Last month, the ANC invited the public, civic and faith formations and the business sector, among others, to submit nominations for consideration.

Emfuleni has had four mayors since the 2016 local government elections, with Radebe being the longest-serving since 2021.

Service delivery in the municipality has been declining for years with several failed interventions from provincial and national government.

Many roads are potholed, raw sewage still runs through the streets of some communities, while uncollected litter has become common.

Sowetan