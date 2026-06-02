Cogta flags municipal land leased to a shisanyama

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Emfuleni municipality says it does not have the money to launch an investigation into a lease it gave years ago to an individual who built a pub on what used to be vacant municipal land.

9eighteight Carwash & Shisanyama in Boipatong, Vaal, is at the centre of the conflict between Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and infrastructure development, and Emfuleni Local Municipality in the south of Joburg.

In April, Mamabolo’s department directed the municipality to investigate the lease given to the pub, which the department flagged for its low rental of R3,000 per month and the usage of the land.

The municipality was given 30 days to respond to the department by the end of May but failed to do so, citing budget and time challenges.

“There are a number of requirements that must be addressed, including budgeting for the investigation, determining the scope, and other related matters. All of those things cannot happen in a single day,” said municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni.

He said Mamabolo was entitled to make instructions, as it was his mandate.

“However, this is also something we need to comply with properly. We cannot simply hire incompetent people or investigate ourselves within such a short period of time, that would not make sense.

“We still need to finalise the process of appointing a service provider, and that in itself is a process because we first need to identify and appoint a suitable provider,” said Sangweni.

Cogta spokesperson Theo Nkonki confirmed that the municipality had failed to meet the deadline and that the municipality has asked for more time to conduct an investigation.

“The request was granted and details are still being finalised,” said Nkonki.

In a statement issued by the pub recently, the owners said they welcomed the investigation by Cogta.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the 9Eighteight establishment entered into its lease agreement through the formal channels provided by the Emfuleni municipality,” the statement read.

“We have operated in good faith, meeting all our contractual obligations. We therefore welcome the proposed investigation to demonstrate that our operations are conducted within the framework of our existing agreements,” it stated.

Ward councillor Ntjanyana Phala told Sowetan that the lease was not taken to council for consideration as it was not older than three years.

He added that the establishment was an investment, as it provided jobs, and that the owner had assisted the community.

A resident, Tebogo Mokoena, told Sowetan that the establishment has been closed for more than three weeks.

“At first there was only a container and car wash, then they built on, and this is the closest building where we party. We don’t know why they closed down, we just saw the notice and then they closed down,” he said.

Sowetan also learnt that representatives of the municipality were at the establishment last Friday for an oversight visit.

Sowetan