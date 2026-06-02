LISTEN | ‘Cancer Bush’ shows promise as complementary medicine to chemotherapy

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Cancer Bush is one of the indigenous plants from which products to try to fight cancer are being developed.

A plant found across South Africa and long used in traditional medicine could one day help fight some of the most difficult cancers to treat.

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Researchers at North-West University are investigating the anti-cancer potential of Lessertia frutescens, commonly known as “Cancer Bush”, Balloon Pea, Cape Bladder Pea, Sutherlandia, Phetola in Setswana and Insiswa in isiZulu.

Laboratory studies have shown promising results against several cancers, including drug-resistant lung cancer and colorectal cancer, prompting further research into the indigenous plant’s potential role in future cancer treatment and as an alternative to chemo.

“The plant has been in indigenous use for a long time in South Africa. It is found across regions, predominantly the Western Cape, Northern Cape and up to KwaZulu-Natal,” said Chrisna Gouws, a research professor in the Centre of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Sciences in the faculty of health sciences at NWU.

“The plan is to have it as complementary medicine on the market as palliative care treatment for support of treatment for patients who had chemotherapy and it didn’t work or patients who are taking a break from chemo.”

Gouws said the research is significant because some of the cancers targeted by the plant no longer respond to conventional chemotherapy, leaving patients with limited treatment options.

“Lessertia frutescens has shown significant anti-cancer activity against several different cancer types in our research,” she said.

Gouws said the research team tested extracts from the indigenous plant on human cancer cells and laboratory-grown mini-tumours known as spheroids.

“What is very interesting and exciting is the apparent activity in drug-resistant cancers such as resistant small cell lung cancer, where known chemotherapies have limited to no activity. This provides us with new avenues to investigate for treatment options to treat cancers currently considered incurable. An important consideration is that this plant has a long history of use and is considered non-toxic and safe for use.”

Gouws warned that the plant use does come with side effects that normally occur when one undergoes chemotherapy but has more benefits for the body.

“The plant may boost the digestive and immune systems, and it can have mood-enhancing activities as well. It may therefore not only target the cancer but positively impact the patient as a whole at the same time,” she says.

She added that anyone can take the plant, but it is advisable that if one is on chronic medication, one gets a green light from a medical professional first.

Sowetan