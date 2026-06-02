Madlanga commission told of ‘errors’ in Hawks polygraph probe into R200m cocaine theft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

June 01, 2026.Senior KZN Hawks Official Karl Sander testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Story audio is generated using AI

The Madlanga commission of inquiry heard on Monday that a report on polygraph tests conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) after cocaine worth R200m was stolen from police offices in KwaZulu-Natal contained contradictory findings,

The commission was hearing the testimony of Hawks warrant officer Karl Sander, who worked in the KZN narcotics unit for decades but was moved from the unit by KZN provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona in February 2024 for allegedly “stepping on [the] toes” of drug syndicates.

This week the commission of inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration of law enforcement agencies is focusing on the brazen robbery of R200m worth of cocaine from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone in November 2021.

Sander told the commission he was moved from the narcotics unit after making several major busts in the Durban harbour of drugs mainly coming from Sao Paulo, South America.

He was moved from his area of expertise to supply management after Senona allegedly received a complaint that Sander was supplying drugs to clubs operating in Florida Road, Durban.

Sander denied the allegation and said he was informed that the corruption inquiry against him was closed within four days after it had been opened.

“I must have been stepping on their toes,” said Sander when asked why he thought he was moved from the drug unit.

“I was interfering with their supply chain. For it to work correctly you need a corrupt policeman.”

He told the commission that prior to being moved he had filed a complaint about missing exhibits and dockets. “I do not think management took a liking to that,” he said.

Sander was among officers who underwent a polygraph test during a Hawks internal investigation of the robbery under the suspicion it was an inside job.

Two reports of the polygraph test obtained by the Madlanga commission showed contradictory findings. One detected deception from Sander but another report on the same robbery shows that no opinion was recorded on Sander following an examiner error.

Sander said he had neither seen nor been briefed about the final findings of the polygraph tests. He said he was on leave when the drugs were stolen and was not working in the Port Shepstone unit.

Commission evidence leader Lee Segeels-Ncube indicated that the commission was in the process of obtaining a signed polygraph test report so as to be clear about its final outcomes.

The theft of the drugs from the Hawks offices has attracted much scrutiny of the the Hawks, but this has not led to any significant disciplinary action being taken four years after the robbery.

Maj-Gen Senona, who has been linked to attempted murder accused Vusimusi Cat Matlala, was not subjected to the polygraph tests.

Senona is due to return to the Madlanga commission to testify about the theft of the drugs.

Business Day