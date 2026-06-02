The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Joburg too broke to rehouse residents of hijacked buildings

On Tuesday police, public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku and transport MMC Kenny Kunene visited Vannin Court in Hillbrow. (Alaister Russell)

The City of Johannesburg is so broke that despite reclaiming 59 hijacked buildings, it does not have land or money to relocate the squatters.

The city has been on a clean-up campaign to take control of hijacked buildings and demolish illegal structures, and faces the mammoth task of reclaiming almost 500 more hijacked and illegally occupied buildings.

The city revealed it reclaimed and restored at least 59 buildings since 2016 during the tenure of former mayor Herman Mashaba.

It has more than 10 eviction orders but does not have the resources to relocate and accommodate the illegal occupants as required by law.

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WATCH | Magistrate in Joe Sibanyoni case might not face disciplinary consequences

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni during a court appearance. (Thulani Mbele)

The Mpumalanga chief magistrate who struck the extortion case against Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and co-accused off the roll might not have to account for her decision.

This is after she retired on Friday.

Sowetan learnt on Friday that the office of chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni hosted a farewell party for her at a three-star wildlife estate and family resort located on the R40 highway between Mbombela and White River. Sowetan has also seen videos of the event.

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Fuel prices diverge as petrol is hiked and diesel drops

Both grades of petrol rise in price but diesel prices fall. (SUPPLIED)

Petrol is set for a substantial increase in June while diesel users will benefit from significant price cuts.

The department of petroleum and mineral resources announced petrol prices for 93 ULP and 95 ULP will rise by R1.43 a litre from Wednesday, reflecting higher international oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The increase will push up costs for motorists grappling with rising transport expenses, though the impact has been partly cushioned by a reduction in fuel levies.

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