ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli rejects claims of study group ‘capture’

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ANC parliament chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli has defended his party’s study groups, which make use of government officials in order to formulate views on certain matters.

This is despite an outcry by some political party leaders, heading departments and ministries no longer led by the ANC, that the use of study groups was a sinister way of using officials to gain access to sensitive information.

Ntuli said it is factually incorrect to suggest the ANC study groups are platforms through which MPs became embedded in administrative processes.

He said the practice of study group meetings is routine and in line with legislative prescripts.

“The ANC has consistently exercised its oversight role in accordance with the constitutional obligations imposed by section 42(3), the legislative authority contained in section 44 of the constitution, and the rules of parliament. The invitation of public sector officials to provide information to any political party does not contravene the law,” he said.

In fact, he said, the opportunity for political parties to arm themselves with resources is available for all of them.

Study groups are meetings of ANC members of parliament that discuss a variety of issues, including forthcoming committee business, oversight of government departments and organs of state, the processing of legislation and the facilitation of public participation — Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC parliament chief whip

“All political parties are at liberty to request information from government departments to assist them in performing their oversight responsibilities. Such requests are routinely accommodated in a manner consistent with the law and the relevant protocols governing the disclosure of official information.”

Ntuli addressed the matter following concerns raised by some government of national unity (GNU) leaders who have questioned the study groups.

The first complaint came from UDM leader and defence deputy minister Bantu Holomisa, who wrote to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and the Public Service Commission querying the practice.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube also raised her concerns after learning that officials from her department attended these study groups meetings ahead of meetings with parliament’s portfolio committee where her department accounts.

Ntuli said it is important to explain in detail what the ANC’s purpose is regarding the study groups and their operations.

“As the name suggests, a study group is a preparatory forum where ANC members of parliament collectively engage with and analyse documents and matters that belong within the terrain of work of deployment.

“Study groups are meetings of ANC members of parliament that discuss a variety of issues including forthcoming committee business, oversight of government departments and organs of state, the processing of legislation and the facilitation of public participation.”

He explained that the study groups equip themselves by occasionally inviting officials from government departments to solely provide factual and technical briefings on matters of interest to the respective study groups.

“These are information-sharing sessions only. No directives are issued and no administrative authority is exercised. They are certainly not sinister attempts to facilitate state capture in any form — as others, strangely, have sought to suggest.”

Ntuli insisted that all ANC MPs have taken an oath to uphold and respect the constitution and the laws of the republic.

“We therefore wish to assure South Africans that no constitutional provision is violated when a political party establishes its own internal caucuses or study groups.

“Internal workings of the ANC caucus are determined by office of the chief whip; neither the speaker of the national assembly nor GNU partners can dictate how the ANC, or any other political party, should manage its internal affairs.”

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