Inside Joburg’s water battle: Five facts that could affect your pocket and your taps

The first phase of Rand Water’s maintenance has just been completed, and Joburg Water says supply is steadily returning and most systems should be fully restored by the weekend.
However, getting an uninterrupted water supply comes at a great cost for residents who are now facing a proposed increase in water-related charges in the city’s new budget.
Here are five key things residents need to know about the state of water in Johannesburg:
- The City of Johannesburg is implementing a 65.6% increase in its fixed water demand management levy. The charge will rise from R65,08 to R107,74 before VAT. Once VAT is added, households will pay about R124 a month regardless of how much water they use.
- According to Joburg Water, the city needs to invest about R27bn over the next 10 years to replace ageing pipes, repair reservoirs and upgrade water infrastructure. The utility says it cannot rely on grants alone and needs additional revenue streams like the demand levy to fund the work.
- Joburg Water says its non-revenue water sits at 44.8%. This includes water that is supplied but not paid for, lost through leaks, burst pipes, meter issues or illegal connections. Physical water losses from leaks and bursts account for 23.8% of the city’s water supply.
- Following Rand Water’s maintenance programme, Joburg Water says most reservoirs and systems are recovering well. The utility says the maintenance work was completed successfully, and recovery is happening faster than initially expected.
- While some areas are still experiencing low pressure or outages, Joburg Water expects the system to continue improving over the coming days, with full restoration across the network anticipated by the weekend. The second phase of maintenance is expected to be completed by July 17.
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