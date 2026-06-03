Inside Joburg’s water battle: Five facts that could affect your pocket and your taps

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The DA says residents queue at water tankers while money that should have been directed to repairing broken infrastructure was moved to cater for 'general financial obligations'. Stock photo. (123rf/CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH)

The first phase of Rand Water’s maintenance has just been completed, and Joburg Water says supply is steadily returning and most systems should be fully restored by the weekend.

However, getting an uninterrupted water supply comes at a great cost for residents who are now facing a proposed increase in water-related charges in the city’s new budget.

Here are five key things residents need to know about the state of water in Johannesburg: