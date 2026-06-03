MPs query correctional services’ readiness to take over Mangaung prison

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The department of correctional services is earmarked to take over the running of Mangaung correctional centre at the end of June.

Some members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on correctional services have expressed serious concerns about the department of correctional services’ (DCS) readiness to take over the management of Mangaung correctional centre from July 1.

This comes despite assurances from the department that it is fully prepared for the transition.

The concerns emerged during a briefing to the committee on Tuesday, where the DCS presented its plans to assume full operational responsibility for the Free State facility after the expiry of its 25-year public-private partnership agreement with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts (BCC).

In a statement issued by parliamentary communication services on behalf of committee chairperson Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng, the committee said it had serious reservations about whether the department was ready.

Ramolobeng acknowledged the progress made by the department since the committee’s last engagement on the matter in December 2025, but warned that several critical issues were still unresolved.

“We want to commend the work you have done thus far in preparation to run the facility come the beginning of next month. However we have serious concerns. Your recruitment process has not yet been finalised and you have a history of delaying that. So we have reason to be concerned. We note that 668 centre-based posts were advertised but selection and recruitment must still be finalised. If it is new entrants to the systems, they will have to be trained at your colleges,” she said.

The committee also raised concerns about logistical preparations at the facility. “Furthermore, we note that although uniforms for both officials and inmates have been ordered, the bulk must still be delivered, and none of the sheets and pillowcases were delivered as yet,” said Ramolobeng.

The committee heard that BCC remained involved in litigation with the department following the termination of the contract after the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and other security concerns.

Members also expressed concern about a legal dispute involving staff currently employed by G4S, a subcontractor operating at the prison.

“The committee noted the DCS’s appeal of a labour court ruling in May, which ruled that the current staff at Mangaung, who are employed by a sub-contractor, G4S, must remain in their posts. The committee reiterated its concerns on this point as G4S staff are remunerated at a higher rate than DCS staff, which could lead to challenges,” the committee said.

The committee was further informed that while an inspection of the prison kitchen found equipment to be in good working order, some sections still required repairs. The department expected these repairs to be completed by June 19.

Although the DCS assured MPs that it was ready to take over management of the facility, it was unable to answer some questions relating to security matters during the briefing.

The committee has requested an updated, consolidated readiness report before June 30 and a further report after the first 30 days of operation.

MPs indicated they also intend to conduct an oversight visit to the prison next month.

The DCS maintained it was fully prepared to assume responsibility for the correctional centre at the end of June. In its presentation to parliament, the department said extensive planning had been undertaken to ensure a seamless transition.

“The PPP contract commenced on June 20 2001 and will formally expire on June 30 2026. In preparation for the transition, the department has undertaken extensive planning and implementation processes to ensure a seamless transfer of operations. The department has presented its operational readiness plans and can confidently affirm that all systems are in place for the successful assumption of responsibility,” the department said.

The DCS said the correctional centre would be incorporated into the Grootvlei management area and that seven dedicated workstreams had been established and tasked with specific areas of responsibility. “These workstreams have systematically executed their mandates to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, security and offender management from the first day of the department’s administration,” the department said.

It also outlined progress in staffing the facility, saying 668 centre-based posts had been advertised in April and that recruitment and selection processes were expected to be completed by June 30.

Seventy-six officials had already reported for duty at the facility, the department added.

“In addition, 60 emergency support team (EST) officials have been identified, trained, and deployed to conduct a comprehensive gang-profiling exercise at the correctional centre as part of strengthening security and ensuring a stable correctional environment,” the department said.

It also noted its appeal regarding the staff employed by subcontractor G4S.

The department confirmed that all inmates at Mangaung had approved correctional sentence plans in place and remained classified as maximum-security offenders.

“The transition of Mangaung correctional centre marks a significant milestone in the department’s efforts to strengthen state capacity in the management of correctional facilities.”

The department stated it remained confident the facility would be fully operational under state management from July 1.