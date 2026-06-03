News

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 112

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues to hear witness testimony on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ARENA SPORTS SHOW, WORLD CUP SPECIAL | Legends reveal how the Bafana nickname was coined

2

Phala Phala scandal overshadows Presidency budget vote

3

SELLO HATANG | When justice waits too long: lessons from the families of the Cradock Four

4

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | HIV prevention injection great but I have anxieties about it

5

DAVID MAHLOBO | Why Africa’s infrastructure future will be decided by execution

Related Articles