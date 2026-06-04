EXPLAINER | Why NSFAS is refunding some students with loans before 2010

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NSFAS says the refund process is designed to be straightforward, secure and efficient.

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The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has embarked on a quest to find students to whom the scheme has owed money for more than 16 years.

These are students who were once funded by NSFAS, but who were overcharged during their loan repayment process.

According to NSFAS, several former beneficiaries have been identified, and are now eligible for refunds. They are from a batch of students who were funded by NSFAS before 2010.

This is what you need to know about the NSFAS windfall, what awaits eligible beneficiaries, and how it came about.

NSFAS said it had previously launched a refund campaign in November 2015, and successfully refunded or resolved the cases for the majority of the beneficiaries in question. Some former debtors could not be reached due to outdated contact details.

The fund’s administrator, Prof Hlengani Mathebula, said they were now making another attempt to locate and refund eligible former debtors using updated contact information recently obtained through approved data sources, and that unclaimed funds would be transferred to the National Credit Regulator.

According to NSFAS, the refund process is designed to be straightforward, secure and efficient.

Eligible former debtors will be contacted through official NSFAS communication channels, using updated tracing information, including cellphone numbers and email addresses, and guided in how to submit their refund requests.

The former debtors will be directed to the official NSFAS refund process or platform.

Individuals will then complete the required refund application form and submit verified banking details for payment processing.

NSFAS will validate the submitted information and process the refund where applicable.

Banking details must be in the debtor’s name and linked to the debtor’s SA ID number.

Former beneficiaries are urged to remain vigilant when sharing personal information and only engage through official NSFAS communication channels and approved NSFAS platforms.

Beneficiaries must verify communications and engage only through official NSFAS platforms when submitting refund requests or personal details.

Personal or banking information must not be shared with unauthorised individuals or through unofficial platforms.

NSFAS says these students may donate their refund back to the scheme to help support future students if they do not wish to take the cash due to them.

Sowetan