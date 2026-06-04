‘He never gave up’: Friends rally behind family of Stellenbosch student found dead

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More than R55,225 has been raised through a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the funeral and memorial costs for Stellenbosch University student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto.

Britto, a 22-year-old fourth-year international relations student at the university, was found dead on Saturday morning at the bottom of a staircase near a food court on Merriman Avenue. The cause of death has not been declared.

A fundraising campaign launched on BackaBuddy has raised R55,225 as friends, family and community members rally around his loved ones after the tragedy.

Campaign organiser Tyron Adams described Britto as a resilient and determined young man who worked tirelessly to achieve his goals despite financial hardships. Adams said after recently losing his National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding, Britto took on two jobs to support himself and continue his studies.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for your support to help ease the financial burden on his family and friends. Contributions will go toward transportation costs to help his family and friends get to and from Gauteng, as well as funeral, accommodation and memorial arrangements. Should we reach our goal, funds will also go towards helping the students he set out to help in his mission,” said Adams.

He said every contribution would help honour Britto’s memory and support those closest to him.

Antonio was raised in Roodepoort by his single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for him and his two siblings. Her strength and sacrifice shaped Antonio into the resilient, compassionate and driven young man so many knew and loved — Tyron Adams, campaign organiser

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and help give Antonio the dignified farewell he deserves while supporting a family and community who has already carried so much,” said Adams.

Raised in Roodepoort, Gauteng, by his single mother Yulandi Britto, he was remembered as a compassionate and driven young man who consistently excelled academically and personally.

“Antonio was raised in Roodepoort by his single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for him and his two siblings. Her strength and sacrifice shaped Antonio into the resilient, compassionate and driven young man so many knew and loved,” Adams said.

“Antonio was a natural leader. He served as vice-chairperson of QueerUS (2025/2026), where he was deeply committed to supporting and uplifting under-represented students. He was an incredibly intelligent individual with a bright future ahead of him and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.”

Britto initially enrolled in music studies at Stellenbosch University before switching to political science and international studies. He was expected to graduate next year.

The university’s department of music said Britto was a valued former piano division student and chairperson of the former student society Musicultus. According to the department, Britto remained closely involved in music activities after changing his field of study.

“Antonio was a familiar presence at the Konservatorium’s Endler Concert Series and department festivals, where he regularly assisted as concert assistant and usher. His appreciation for classical music, together with his leadership, musical talent and outgoing nature made him a valued and integral part of the department’s activities over the years,” it said.

The department said he would be remembered for the lasting impact he made on those around him.

Britto’s musical talent emerged at a young age. In 2019, while a grade 10 pupil at Hoërskool Roodepoort, he competed in the National Performing Arts competition and was selected to represent South Africa at Talent America in New York.

He spent a month in the US and returned with several accolades, including first place for his performance, second place for one of his pieces and a special award as divisional winner in his age group. Remarkably, he had only been playing the piano for two years at the time.

His leadership qualities were also evident throughout his school career, where he later served as head boy.

TimesLIVE