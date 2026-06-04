Khan rebuts state’s claim of unlawful release of suspect

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Durban businessman Tariq Downes, Gauteng Hawks head Maj-General Ebrahim Kadwa and Feroz Khan ,head of counter intelligence appearing at Kapton Park Magistrates Court for allegedly interfering with police operations. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police crime intelligence operational support boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has rebutted the state’s case that he allegedly instructed for a suspect, businessman Tariq Downes, to be released during an arrest.

His court papers give a glimpse for the first time into Khan’s opposition to the criminal case he lambasts as causing harm to his 37-year-long service in the police.

Khan, in court papers before the high court in Johannesburg, describes the criminal case as damaging to his reputation and argues the allegation by the police against him and Hawks Gauteng head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa that he unlawfully instructed the release of Downes in 2021 was not true.

“I deny the allegations that either general Kadwa or I had given any instructions, let alone unlawful instructions, to warrant officer [Antonio] Abrahams to release Mr Downes,” Khan’s papers read.

Khan was arrested in May and charged in the criminal case related to Downes and faces charges of a breach of the Precious Metals Act and a charge of defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

Khan addressed the allegations against him in the criminal case in his legal challenge against acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and investigating officer Calvin Khorommbi before the high court.

The police accuse Khan and Kadwa of defeating the ends of justice by allegedly giving an unlawful instruction to police officer Abrahams to release Downes, who was being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on May 5 2021 for possession of unwrought gold in contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

When Downes was arrested, he alleged that he was an undercover operative, but the police argue there was no record of Downes having been appointed on an undercover operation during the arrest.

“[Khan] was arrested because of the allegation of him having been involved in defeating the ends of justice in that [Khan] with general Kadwa gave an unlawful instruction to warrant officer Abrahams to release Tariq Downes, who was being arrested,” the affidavit of the investigating officer W/O Calvin Khorommbi before the high court reads.

Khan disputes he instructed for Downes to be released.

“The despondent [Khorommbi] downplays the fact that Mr Downes was released by Sgt Abrahams, who was the sole decision-maker on the ground,” Khan argues.

“I did not hold any authority to instruct Sgt Abrahams to release Mr Downes and did not do so. In fact, I never spoke to Sgt Abrahams.”

After Downes was released, an enquiry was registered.

The release of Downes and who made the decision is a central part of the criminal case, as the decision gives rise to the case of defeating justice against Khan and Kadwa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in February 2023 decided not to prosecute Downes.

Khan argues the decision by the NPA was independent and was not influenced by him, and therefore he cannot be accused of defeating justice.

“I held no sway over the DPP’s decision and did not attempt to influence the process.”

Deputy director of public prosecutions Adv Jacob Serepo, in a letter in 2023 attached as an annexure, said the decision to decline to prosecute Downes was taken after careful considerations and submissions made by Khan.

“Please be advised that the decision to decline to prosecute Tariq Downes was taken after careful consideration of the letter submitted by Major General F Khan,” the letter reads.

“As such, we are of the view that there are no good prospects of prosecution in this regard.”

Khan argues Kadwa instructed Abrahams to seize the gold and get full particulars of Downes and to open an enquiry.

“This permitted the director of public prosecutions to subsequently consider Mr Downes and to be able to call upon him to answer the case against him and his jeweller,” Khan’s affidavit reads.

Kadwa has described the allegations against him in the Downes case as “unfounded”.

In May, during Khan’s arrest the police searched and seized, without a warrant, three cellphones, his personal firearm and ammunition, and an iPad.

Khan is continuing with the legal challenge against the seizure and has now added the Madlanga commission as respondents in the litigation after police handed over his devices to the commission last week.

The matter has not yet been heard in court. — Business Day