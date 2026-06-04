R427k raised to buy coffee machine for KZN Hawks officer

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KwaZulu-Natal Hawks official Karl Sander testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria.

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In just three days, more than R400,000 has been raised to buy KwaZulu-Natal Hawks W/O Karl Sander a new coffee machine after he revealed a senior manager subjected him to a polygraph test over the theft of his own appliance.

The BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign, launched by Kyle van Reenen, initially set a target of R5,000. Overwhelming public support has seen it shatter its goal, with more than R427,000 donated by more than 1,700 people by 10am on Thursday.

Sander appeared before the Madlanga commission of inquiry this week in relation to the theft of more than 500kg of cocaine bricks worth R200m from the Port Shepstone Hawks office in November 2021.

The veteran narcotics investigator, who has nearly 40 years of service, said while he was on leave when the cocaine theft happened, he was forced to take a polygraph test and his coffee machine was stolen.

He told the commission he passed the polygraph test and said he wanted his coffee machine back, describing it as his “safe space” amid high-stress police work.

“My only safe space was my coffee machine. They stole my coffee machine from inside the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation],” Sander testified. “I am laughing about it, but it is still so annoying. I had to get polygraphed because of the theft of my own coffee machine.”

His testimony turned emotional on Tuesday when he broke down in tears on hearing he had been officially exonerated of any wrongdoing.

The officer’s story deeply resonated with the public. The BackaBuddy campaign page highlighted the deeper significance of the stolen appliance, stating: “To some, it may just be a coffee machine. To warrant officer Sander, it was a small comfort during long days of service. A moment of peace. A simple reward earned through four decades of sacrifice and dedication to his community.”

It also praised Sander’s lifetime of commitment to the police force.

“For 40 years, warrant officer Sander has worn the badge and served the people of South Africa with dedication, integrity, and commitment,” it read. “Throughout his career, he has stood on the front line, often putting the needs of others ahead of his own.”

During his emotional testimony, Sander lamented that his four decades of hard work and loyalty had never been publicly recognised by the South African Police Service.

The crowdfunding organisers urged the public to rally behind the veteran officer to prove his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“We have an opportunity to give something back to a man who has spent a lifetime giving to others,” the campaign read. “Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us replace his coffee machine and remind him that he is valued and appreciated.” - Additional Reporting Sowetan