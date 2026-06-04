The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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WATCH | Joburg residents face stiff hike in water levy from July

Joburg Water briefing on the impact of the maintenance done by Rand Water across the city. (Koena Mashale)

Johannesburg residents will soon be hit hard in the pocket as the city scrambles to raise billions of rand to pay for water infrastructure as well as money to catch up on maintenance backlog to ensure consistent water supply.

As of July, residents will soon pay a fixed water levy of about R124 a month, up from R65.08 a month, regardless of how much water a household uses. The money is expected to go towards water infrastructure.

This increase is the latest in the increases that residents will have to deal with as of next month. The city council recently agreed on an 8.6% increase in electricity while water and sanitation is expected to rise by 11%.

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WATCH | Complaint against magistrate in Joe ‘Ferrari’ case to be fast-tracked

chief magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni (screengrab)

The Magistrates Commission has asked its ethics committee to consider, out of turn, a complaint against retired Mpumalanga chief magistrate Toletu Tonjeni this month.

Tonjeni left her position last Friday, days after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed a complaint against her over her conduct related to the case of Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferarri” Sibanyoni and his co-accused.

Tonjeni struck off the roll the extortion case against Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza when prosecutor advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to show up in court.

She found Ntaba in contempt of court and said she would authorise his warrant of arrest. The NPA subsequently suspended Ntaba.

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SA among 60 countries facing new 12.5% tariff from US

US trade representative Jamieson Greer. Picture: REUTERS (Piroschka Van De Wouw)

The US has proposed a 12.5% tariff on goods imported from South Africa and 59 other countries, accusing foreign producers of prejudicing American businesses by not banning goods made through forced-labour practices.

The proposed tariff on South Africa is subject to public hearings scheduled for July 7 before a final decision is made. The proposal is in line with section 301(b) of the Trade Act in the US, which prohibits the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

Other countries targeted by the US’s proposed tariffs include the UK, EU, Canada, India and Japan, which are among its largest trading partners.

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