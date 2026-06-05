Mogotsi denied bail after failing to provide proof of home address

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28/05/2026 Brown Mogotsi makes an appearance for his bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate court. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

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Failure to provinde a home address has resulted in Johannesburg magistrate’s court denying bail to businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Oupa Mogotsi.

The North West businessman faces multiple charges arising from an alleged staged shooting incident in Vosloorus.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and perjury.

The state alleges Mogotsi staged a shooting incident involving his own vehicle and subsequently made false statements to the police and under oath regarding the incident.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the state opposed bail on several grounds.

Those include allegations that Mogotsi failed to co-operate with investigators, evaded law enforcement authorities, provided contradictory and unverifiable residential addresses, and allegedly attempted to improperly influence the investigating officer, he said.

In refusing bail, the court found Mogotsi had failed to satisfy the requirements for his release and that the interests of justice did not permit his release on bail.

The court also noted concerns regarding the addresses he provided, finding that he had failed to establish a verifiable fixed address.

It further found that this created a risk that the accused may not stand trial if released.

He will remain in custody.

His next court appearance is on June 12 for disclosure of the contents of the docket and the setting of a trial date.

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