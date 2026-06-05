Santaco blames bus-taxi fight on broken agreement

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There has been conflict between taxi marshals and bus drivers in Letlhabile, Brits, North West.

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in North West says the recent confrontation between taxi marshals and bus drivers, during which buses were forced to offload their commuters, was due to an alleged breach of an agreement.

Spokesperson Shakes Mayekani said an investigation showed that the underlying dispute involves contracted bus services operating on routes that were also served by local taxi associations.

“The existing operational arrangement permits the buses to operate during designated peak-hour periods, specifically in the mornings and afternoons, to ensure equitable participation by both transport modes in serving commuters,” said Mayekani.

“Concerns were raised by affected taxi associations that some bus operators had allegedly been operating beyond the agreed peak-hour schedules, transporting passengers throughout the day and accepting both ticketed and cash-paying commuters.”

Mayekani said the situation created significant frustration within the affected taxi operations, which viewed it as contrary to the agreed framework governing those routes.

In a recent viral video, taxi marshals and patrollers are seen stopping a bus and intimidating passengers, telling them to disembark and go to taxi ranks in Maboloka and Letlhabile near Brits.

Mayekani has also condemned the actions of the taxi patrollers.

“Santaco wishes to state unequivocally that the confrontational manner displayed in some of the recorded incidents was unacceptable and does not reflect the values and principles of our organisation.

“We sincerely apologise to all commuters and members of the public who may have been inconvenienced, distressed, or ill-treated during these incidents,” he said.

He also added that no grievance, regardless of its legitimacy, justifies intimidation, harassment, threats or the mistreatment of commuters.

“Members of the public must never become the subject of disputes between transport operators.”

According to Mayekani, there are ongoing conversations involving Santaco provincial and regional leadership, the affected taxi associations, and the North West department of transport.

Sowetan