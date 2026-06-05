The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Col Gavin Jacob testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Hawks officer shifts blame for R200m cocaine heist as Madlanga commission probes accountability

Commander of the Durban serious organised crime investigation unit Col Gavin Jacob testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on June 3 2026. (Freddy Mavunda)

Two weeks before 541kg of cocaine worth more than R200m was stolen from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) offices in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, there was an attempted break-in, but the management did not act hastily to prevent the exhibits from being stolen, the Madlanga commission heard on Thursday.

The Hawks’ Durban serious organised crime investigation unit commander, Col Gavin Jacob, testified that his superior, Brig Msizi Nyuswa, told him there was an attempted break-in on October 27 2021, but despite that, the drugs were not moved from the facility.

The cocaine was seized in Durban port but was stored 100km away in Port Shepstone, where it was stolen on November 8 2021.

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No vuvuzelas, Bafana fans: these are items banned from World Cup stadiums

US President Donald Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino hold a 2026 Fifa World Cup final match ticket replica alongside then US homeland security secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22 2025. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File Photo)

With the football World Cup starting in eight days’ time in the US, Mexico and Canada, Fifa announced on Thursday that fans will no longer be able to bring refillable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums after the world football governing body changed its policy.

Here are other prohibited objects:

Vuvuzelas, air horns and pyrotechnics: The vuvuzela, the deafening sound that defined SA’s 2010 World Cup and became a global symbol of the tournament, is not allowed. In fact, Fifa has banned all excessive-noise instruments. The consequences are far more serious for fireworks, flares and smoke bombs. Bringing pyrotechnics into a stadium is a criminal offence in all three host countries.

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Nulane R24.9m fraud case re-enrolled after SCA ruling

The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case, from left: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. (Ziphozonke Lushaba)

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) re-enrolled the R24.9m Nulane fraud and corruption case in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday.

This follows the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last year, which upheld an appeal by the state against the judgment of the Free State High Court in 2023, which discharged the six individual accused and two accused.

The SCA also ordered that the accused may be retried for the same offences as if they had not been previously arraigned.

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