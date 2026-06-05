Tshwane shuts illegal brothel in night operation

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Two people were arrested and more than five cars impounded for obstructing traffic and blocking pedestrian walkways in Tshwane on Thursday night.

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The City of Tshwane closed a 54-room illegal brothel, impounded more than five cars from pedestrian walkways, confiscated rotten food from a filthy kitchen and made two arrests on Thursday night.

The city integrated by-law enforcement and the Tshwane metro police department launched the night operation aimed at reclaiming the city from lawlessness.

The operation targeted areas in Sunnyside and the surrounding Pretoria CBD.

Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya said the operation led to the closure of a brothel, K20 Hotel, located on Lilian Ngoyi Street.

“A total of 40 rooms were found on site, and the officials were told the women were charged R4,000 per month to rent a room,” Moya said.

Moya said a Chinese national managing the property was arrested at the site.

A small restaurant was closed for operating without a valid trading licence and with no applicable certificate of acceptability.

“We found food that appeared not to be fit for human consumption stored in buckets inside the premises. The fridge was filled with rotten food. That restaurant was shut down.”

The operation also saw more than five cars impounded by the Tshwane metro police department.

Moya said the vehicles that had obstructed traffic or were parked on pedestrian walkways.

“One man was arrested during the traffic sweep for obstructing justice and flouting regulations.”

We’ve found another brothel, K20, that’s operated by Chinese nationals. 54 rooms - and the ladies are charged R4000 per month to rent a room. We are currently conducting a by-law enforcement operation in the Pretoria CBD. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/zyGztHULe9 — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) June 4, 2026

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