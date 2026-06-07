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Nkosana Makate guns for man behind ‘attempts to extort me’

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

The legal battle for compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

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“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate seeks to privately prosecute a British investor who is claiming 40% of his multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom.

After a two-decade battle with Vodacom for compensation which ended with an out-of-court settlement last year, Makate has entered a fresh battle against an investor claiming almost half his money.

Errol Elsdon’s company, Black Rock Mining, has gone to the Johannesburg high court seeking a share of the settlement. He claims Makate entered into a binding contract 15 years ago.

In response, Makate has hauled Black Rock Mining to the Pretoria high court in a bid to have its claim of entitlement dismissed due to misrepresentation and forgery.

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