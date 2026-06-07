Nkosana Makate guns for man behind ‘attempts to extort me’

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“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate seeks to privately prosecute a British investor who is claiming 40% of his multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom.

After a two-decade battle with Vodacom for compensation which ended with an out-of-court settlement last year, Makate has entered a fresh battle against an investor claiming almost half his money.

Errol Elsdon’s company, Black Rock Mining, has gone to the Johannesburg high court seeking a share of the settlement. He claims Makate entered into a binding contract 15 years ago.

In response, Makate has hauled Black Rock Mining to the Pretoria high court in a bid to have its claim of entitlement dismissed due to misrepresentation and forgery.

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