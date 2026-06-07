Ramaphosa to address the nation on illegal immigration

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday evening on the government’s approach to illegal immigration.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa will speak about the government’ approach to illegal immigration and the recent surge in protests against illegal foreigners.

The briefing is expected to be at 6pm.

On Friday, minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet had approved a comprehensive approach to migration developed by the interministerial committee on migration.

The cabinet also approved the National Action Plan country report on migration in South Africa.

“The president will address the nation on this matter,” she said.