Ze Nxumalo’s Sandton home on the line over unpaid millions

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Politically connected businessman Ze Nxumalo is facing the possible loss of his luxury Morningside home after creditors moved to enforce a personal suretyship linked to a R2.9 million debt tied to Zig Property Management.

Two controversial businessmen — whose names have surfaced in explosive testimony at the Madlanga commission — are preparing to face off in court over a R2.9m debt.

Vhazwimi Factors, a company operated by Steve Motsumi, has filed papers in the Johannesburg high court, claiming that politically connected businessman Ze Nxumalo has defaulted on debt repayments.

Motsumi has been linked to suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has described him as one of South Africa’s most feared crime bosses who allegedly controls government officials, business tenders and narcotics.

Nxumalo was revealed by Sowetan’s sister publication, Sunday Times last week as being the middleman in a R3.35m chartered jet trip for former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi by a company with an estimated R500m in contracts with the city.

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