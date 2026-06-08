Five things you need to know about e-toll debt write-off

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In 2007, the cabinet approved the upgrading of Gauteng freeways and the next year the government declared 186km of Gauteng’s freeways as toll roads.

However, the move was not an easy one, as it was met by resistance from motorists. There was a public outcry over the matter, especially where funding was concerned, resulting in the establishment of the civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which constantly took the matter to court.

E-tolling faced widespread public resistance, low compliance levels and years of legal and political disputes. Many motorists also refused to pay.

The government has finally closed the chapter on this controversial transport funding project, with the cabinet approving the write-off of all outstanding Gauteng e-toll debt and bringing an end to years of uncertainty for motorists.

Here are five things you need to know about the closing of this chapter that started 19 years ago: