Five things you need to know about e-toll debt write-off

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In 2007, the cabinet approved the upgrading of Gauteng freeways and the next year the government declared 186km of Gauteng’s freeways as toll roads.
However, the move was not an easy one, as it was met by resistance from motorists. There was a public outcry over the matter, especially where funding was concerned, resulting in the establishment of the civil action group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, which constantly took the matter to court.
E-tolling faced widespread public resistance, low compliance levels and years of legal and political disputes. Many motorists also refused to pay.
The government has finally closed the chapter on this controversial transport funding project, with the cabinet approving the write-off of all outstanding Gauteng e-toll debt and bringing an end to years of uncertainty for motorists.
Here are five things you need to know about the closing of this chapter that started 19 years ago:
- The government formally terminated the e-toll scheme in April 2024 when the relevant toll declarations were withdrawn. The cabinet’s latest decision completes that process by settling the outstanding debt issue;
- Motorists who failed to pay e-tolls while the system was operational will have their outstanding debt written off, and Sanral will not undertake any further collection efforts;
- However, motorists who paid e-tolls during the period in which the system was legally in force will not receive refunds;
- The government said the charges were lawfully levied at the time and that the subsequent withdrawal of the toll declarations does not create a basis for repayment; and
- According to the transport ministry, the write-off is intended to provide certainty to road users, Sanral and the fiscus, while enabling the agency to focus on the sustainable management and expansion of the national road network.
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