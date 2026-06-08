Get ‘On the Move with Sowetan’

We’ve all jumped on the fitness and running bandwagon, right? If not, the good news is that it’s not too late.
Multi-Comrades runner Thulani Mbele, whose talent you’ve come to know from the powerful images that have graced Sowetan, is inviting you onto the road, sharing stories, lessons and inspiration from his journey through running, fitness and well-being.
Our new podcast, ‘On the Move’ drops on Friday on all Sowetan’s social media platforms. Download our App and join in the conversation.
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