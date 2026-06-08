The AM Check-in | Your Top 3 Reads Today

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Pensioners are shown at the Sassa office in Ennerdale, in the south of Johannesburg. File photo:

WATCH | Elderly duped into funeral cover with offer of free food parcels

People queue outside a Sassa office. File photo: ( Jaco Marais)

The promise was simple: give them your ID number, sign a form and receive a free government food parcel.

But for dozens of elderly South Africans, that promise turned into a costly surprise when money began disappearing from their monthly social grants for funeral policies they insist they never agreed to.

Elderly social grant beneficiaries have told Sowetan they were approached by people claiming to be linked to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), asked for their ID numbers and signatures, and later discovered money was being deducted from their grants for funeral cover.

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WATCH | How love for baking saved Soweto man from unemployment

Tshepiso Lekopa of Soweto makes homemade cookies to sell on the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN (Veli Nhlapo)

The need to be self-reliant as well as having passion for baking are the reasons Tshepiso Lekopa leaves his Soweto home at 4am every day and travels to the north of Joburg, where he stands on the street to sell the scones that he has baked.

Lekopa, 35, developed a love for baking when he used to watch his “aunt bake back in the day”.

But he never took it seriously until 2017, when he started working at a Joburg school’s tuck shop.

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Free standing house or a sectional title? What homebuyers need to know before signing

Sectional title homes have become popular for convenience while freehold houses give full control and privacy. Picture: (123RF)

Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most South Africans will ever make.

But once you’ve found a property in your price range, another important question often comes up: should you buy a freehold home or a sectional title property?

According to Adrian Goslett, CEO and regional director of RE/MAX Southern Africa, there is no right or wrong answer.

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