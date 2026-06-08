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WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry, day 115

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hears more witness testimony on Monday

The Madlanga commission of inquiry probing criminality, political interference and corruption in law enforcement continues hearing witness testimony on Monday.

Stream courtesy of SABC

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