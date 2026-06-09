Agritech platform Flockify brings digital precision to livestock farming

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Founded by Tshepiso Malema, the Midrand-based platform was born out of the challenges he encountered on his own farm

Agritech start-up Flockify is transforming how livestock farmers manage their operations by combining digital innovation with practical farming experience.

Founded by Tshepiso Malema, the Midrand-based platform was born out of the challenges he encountered on his own farm. Malema, who holds a degree in information systems from the University of Pretoria, is a poultry farmer and a software developer.

“Flockify is an agritech platform that helps farmers digitise their operations,” Malema explained.

“We help them manage day-to-day operations and protect their flocks from disease. Once the livestock are ready for market, we also assist them in reaching the marketplace.”

Malema farms broilers and layers, supplying mainly students and universities. His direct involvement in poultry farming helped him identify the gaps that digital tools could fill.

This idea came from my own experience as a poultry farmer — Tshepiso Malema, farmer and software developer

“This idea came from my own experience as a poultry farmer. Despite being young, because I have a background in technology, I had to apply my skills in the family farming business. I come from a farming background, so I decided to start my own poultry farm,” he said.

During his five years in the poultry industry, Malema encountered several operational challenges, particularly concerning flock health monitoring. One incident proved to be a turning point.

“I once lost about R50,000 worth of flock because I couldn’t detect a virus early,” he recalled.

“So, I developed a platform for myself that would assist in preventing losses. Once I saw that the platform was working for me, I shared it with other farmers in my network, and that is how it grew.”

Today, Flockify has grown from a personal solution into a pan-African platform with more than 800 users and a team of four employees.

Malema attributes the company’s progress to a blend of technical knowledge and farming insight.

The platform’s success has encouraged expansion plans. While Flockify currently focuses on livestock management, Malema is preparing to broaden its reach to include crop farming.

“We are planning to launch Cropify in July. This will help crop farmers better manage their operations and increase yields,” he said.

Malema sees technology as a critical driver of food security in Africa.

“Seeing farmers happy that their animals are healthy and that they are earning more than before they used the platform gives me hope for South Africa and the continent regarding food security,” he concluded. — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele