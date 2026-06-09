DRC says Ebola deaths top 100 as armed groups threaten response

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Ebola cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri’s health zones, in seven health zones in North Kivu, and one health zone in South Kivu. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday said Ebola deaths had climbed to 101 and the presence of armed groups was continuing to hinder the response in the hardest-hit province.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was announced on May 15, though officials have since said it went undetected for weeks, leaving health authorities behind the curve and struggling to bring it under control.

It is unfolding in three provinces long beset by armed conflict: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

In its latest situation report published on Monday, the DRC government said there had been 35 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, including 10 deaths. That brought the total number of confirmed cases to 550 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 101.

The cases have been recorded in 17 of Ituri’s health zones, in seven health zones in North Kivu and one health zone in South Kivu.

Mistrust and resistance have hampered the response, with attacks on burial teams and treatment centres reported. The latest attack occurred on Sunday, a source familiar with the government response said, with a burial team targeted at the Nyamurongo cemetery in Bunia, leaving two people seriously injured and two vehicles damaged.

The situation report said the presence of armed groups in Djugu, Irumu and Mambasa, all in Ituri, was continuing “to limit humanitarian access in many health zones affected or at risk”.

It said Bunia, the capital of Ituri, was relatively calm.

Earlier on Monday, Africa’s top public health agency said the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the DRC had risen to 544.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported the country’s confirmed Ebola deaths at 88.