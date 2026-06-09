Five more cops suspended over ‘Cat’ Matlala’s Medicare24 tender

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the suspension of five additional senior officers in relation to the controversial Medicare24 procurement process, the healthcare company linked to tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe made the announcement on Monday, saying internal investigations are actively underway.

“Internal departmental processes are unfolding. In the interest of preserving the integrity of the proceedings, the SAPS will not provide further comment at this stage,” Mathe said.

Chairperson of the police portfolio committee Ian Cameron welcomed the suspensions, highlighting them as a necessary step toward full accountability.

“As previously stated, suspensions are critical to safeguarding the integrity of any internal investigation,” Cameron said. “However, these investigations must ultimately result in meaningful consequence management. Corruption within the SAPS not only undermines legislated processes and procurement systems, but heavily erodes public trust in the police.”

Last week, nine officers who sat on the bid evaluation committee were suspended for their alleged roles in helping Matlala secure the R360m contract.

Suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola faces charges under the Public Finance Management Act for failing to act and prevent severe procurement irregularities.

The R360m contract was originally awarded to Matlala’s company in June 2024 to provide medical screenings and healthcare services for SAPS personnel over three years. The tender was cancelled after an investigation found severe procurement failures.

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