Five things you need to know about the contents of Madlanga inquiry’s court papers on Feroz Khan

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The application to interdict the Madlanga commission from extracting data from crime intelligence’s Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has revealed how he allegedly shared sensitive information with Julius Malema.

The commission is opposing the application by Khan stating that his intention to interdict it is to hinder it from doing its work.

According to the papers, Khan had direct interactions with Malema via cigarette business mogul Mohamed Sayed.

• The affidavit showed that Khan’s security clearances expired in 2023,

• Khan alleges the police threatened security guards at his house and made them lie on the floor during his arrest,

• Khan shared with Sayed confidential details of a complaint in a case registered at Sandton at the request of Malema,

• Information analysed by the commission showed Khan was involved in improper attempts to manipulate procurement within the police for the benefit of Sayed and himself. It also showed that Khan regularly shared confidential information from crime intelligence with Sayed,

• Malema is accused of protecting Khan from being dismissed for a misconduct.

Sowetan