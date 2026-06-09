Here is what you should consider when looking for accommodation in Pretoria

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Looking for a space to stay in Pretoria is straining.

This is according to 23-year old Banele Sithole, a post-graduate student who has had to change accommodation three times within a year due to being a victim of crime.

“At the first place people came in with guns and stuff, they took phones and laptops ... it was in April 2025. I then moved to a different place in June and same thing happened in October, and I had to move again,” she said.

“Now, I have moved to another place which is a bit far from the malls and other things, so it is costing me more.”

Asked about factors she used to weigh up the security at his current place, she responded that her safety is based on “hope”.

“There is no guarantee that it is 100% safe. So, I am not 100% sure that what happened there won’t happen here,” she said.

The second aspect that the two-time graduate considered is affordability, while the third was familiarity with the place.

“As someone from a different province, the only place I have lived in [in][Gauteng] is Soshanguve. I had considered to move to Joburg but as someone who earns a stipend, it means that I have to go to township.

“So, I am thinking that the danger may be the same, so I am like, ‘Sosha is the better devil that I know’.”

Neville Hewitt, I-Grow Rentals chief operating officer [COO], shared the same sentiments as Sithole when it comes to things that people who are looking for a place to stay consider.

“Beyond cost, security is top of mind for almost every tenant we speak to. They want to understand the access control, the perimeter, the response protocols, not just assume it’s safe because it’s gated,” he said.

“[You must not] just look at the rent, look at the total cost of occupation. That means levies, water, electricity, parking, whether there’s backup power, and how far you are from work, shops, hospitals and schools for your kids.”

Hewitt said most buyers and renters opt for secure living in security estates or apartment blocks with secure parking and shared living areas.

“You’re not just renting a place to lock up and sleep, you’re renting into a managed security environment with a bit of safe community living built in.”

“The city centre − areas like Arcadia, Sunnyside, Pretoria Central − tends to be perceived as higher risk, though it offers affordability. Townships vary widely and are largely driven by community networks and local knowledge rather than formal security infrastructure."

Hewitt said suburbs, particularly Pretoria East, consistently rank as the preferred rental zones for tenants who prioritise security.

“The combination of access-controlled estates, active body corporates, and well-lit, well-maintained environments makes them the benchmark.”

He further emphasised the importance of understanding the lease agreement. “Understand your obligations around maintenance, notice periods, and what happens at renewal.”

Hewitt said areas like Menlyn, Brooklyn, Lynwood and Hatfield are magnets for students and young professionals, driving up rental demand significantly.

“These are nodes where walkability, nightlife, proximity to the University of Pretoria, and modern apartments all converge.”

Hewitt said they are also seeing a reverse semigration trend: professionals and families moving back to Pretoria for its affordability and job opportunities, often settling into lifestyle estates rather than city-centre apartments.

“Townships are a different market, driven largely by affordability and proximity to employment corridors, but the dominant rental growth story in Pretoria right now is firmly in the suburban and estate belt.

“Some of the new security estates are being built to replace old township areas, close to Medunsa (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University) or the Onderstepport Vetinary Campus.

“So, they are actually very well connected to main roads and education and work opportunities as well.”